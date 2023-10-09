(NEXSTAR) — A record-setting Powerball jackpot is up for grabs, and the winning numbers are in.

The winning numbers for the $1.56 billion Powerball jackpot, drawn on Monday, Oct. 9, are: 67, 34, 46, 55, 16. The Powerball number is 14, and the PowerPlay Multiplier is 3X.

Should there be a winner (or winners) in Monday’s drawing, they could be taking home the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history. At its estimated $1.56 billion size, it ranks just behind a $1.586 billion jackpot won by three tickets in 2016 and a $2.04 billion jackpot hit last November in California. It’s also the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Here are the largest lottery prizes in the U.S.:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.56 billion (Est. Powerball): Oct. 9, 2023 $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

Should the prize be won on Monday, depending on its finalized size, it could be the largest Powerball jackpot won in nearly any state.

Jackpot winners have two options to receive their prize: an annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. The payouts can vary depending on the state as well.

You may want to think twice about taking the cash option, though.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.