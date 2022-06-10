(KRON) — Popeyes fans, get ready to party like it’s 1972.

In honor of Popeyes’ 50th anniversary, the fast-food chain has announced plans to offer two pieces of its signature chicken for just 59 cents, which is the exact price they sold for in 1972, when Popeyes was founded.

“Back in my ripe young age of zero years old, chicken only cost 59 cents,” Popeyes teased Thursday on Twitter.

Popeyes will be selling two pieces of chicken for just 59 cents between June 12 and June 19, but only for customers who order and pay on the app or at Popeyes.com. (Popeyes)

The offer, which extends from June 12 through June 19, is available only for customers who order and pay using the Popeyes app or Popeyes.com, the chain confirmed. Customers must also make a qualifying mobile purchase of at least $5 to redeem the deal.

Popeyes currently operates 2,700 restaurants around the world. The very first location — initially called Chicken on the Run — opened its doors on June 12, 1972, before being rebranded as Popeyes Mighty Good Chicken later that year.