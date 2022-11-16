Popeyes’ new Blackened Chicken Sandwich is currently available nationwide. (Credit: Popeyes)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Popeyes is adding more ammunition in the chicken sandwich wars and is daring its competitors to “Copy This.”

The fast-food franchise has introduced a breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich “in true New Orleans fashion.”

“With the desire to create the next innovation for the brand’s iconic sandwich platform, the Popeyes Culinary Team spent four years perfecting its version of the classic Blackening cooking technique, which originated in Louisiana and is used to better seal in seasoning and spices to flavor the meat, which then develops a crave-worthy, yet subtle browned or blackened crust,” Popeyes said in a statement.

Popeyes said it’s so confident its new sandwich “can’t be surpassed by potential copycats” that it listed the ingredients and is “inviting competitors and guests alike to make a version of their own and ‘Copy This.'”

The new sandwich is made by marinating a whole chicken breast for 12 hours before cooking it with Cajun and Creole seasoning. It is served on a toasted and buttered brioche bun with a selection of house classic or spicy mayo and pickles.

The ingredients include black pepper, cumin, red pepper, garlic, onion, paprika, white pepper and salt.

The chain’s original fried chicken sandwich — aka the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich — debuted in August 2019 to sell-out demand.

“After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich,” Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America, said in a statement.

The Blackened Chicken Sandwich is currently available at Popeyes locations nationwide for $4.99.