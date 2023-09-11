(KTLA) — Soon, you won’t be able to make your own drink concoction at McDonald’s — the fast food giant says self-serve fountain drink stations at restaurants nationwide will soon be a thing of the past.

McDonald’s is phasing out soda machines in dining rooms across the U.S., the company told Nexstar’s KTLA in a statement. The news, first reported by The State Journal-Register, comes as fewer customers visit the dining room, opting instead for take-out or digital orders.

“McDonald’s will be transitioning away from self-serve beverage stations in dining rooms across the U.S. by 2032. This change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that’s McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant,” McDonald’s said in a statement to KTLA.

At some McDonald’s locations, self-serve soda fountains have already been removed, while others are planning to follow, according to the State Journal-Register.

In Orange County, California, one McDonald’s location already removed its self-serve beverage station. Customers that visit that store have to ask employees for refills at the counter, Insider reported.

Owner-operators who spoke with the State Journal-Register said the switch is also intended to improve food safety and cut down on theft within restaurants.

McDonald’s isn’t the only company looking to experiment with new business practices as customers’ habits change.

Other fast-food companies, like Yum! Brands Inc., which owns fast food chains like Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC, has also mentioned the possibility of stores focusing on digital sales only in the future.