LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many as 5,000 employees at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas were honored with a special surprise in the form of $5,000 individual bonuses.

The surprise took place at the resort’s iconic music and entertainment venue, The Chelsea, on Wednesday, where more than 2,500 employees were in attendance.

Cosmopolitan bonuses (Kabik Photo Group & Toby Acuna)

Cosmopolitan bonuses (Kabik Photo Group & Toby Acuna)

Cosmopolitan bonuses (Kabik Photo Group & Toby Acuna)

Cosmopolitan bonuses (Kabik Photo Group & Toby Acuna)

Cosmopolitan bonuses (Kabik Photo Group & Toby Acuna)

Cosmopolitan bonuses (Kabik Photo Group & Toby Acuna)

Blackstone chose to honor employees in this unique way by giving out a total of $27 million.

President and CEO Bill McBeath joined other company leaders to reminisce on major milestones and successes over the years with a commemorative video followed by the $5,000 surprise.

Two other employees were also recognized for their efforts and awarded hotel stays in Hawaii and California.