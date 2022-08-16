The object, which weighs around 6 to 7 pounds, fell from what is believed to be a passenger jet. (Maine Department of Public Safety)

(NEXSTAR) – A large metal object fell from the sky over the Maine State Capitol in Augusta, nearly hitting a police worker who was standing nearby.

The object, weighing between 6 and 7 pounds, is believed to be a piece of aircraft debris that fell from “a large airliner on an international route,” the state’s Department of Public Safety announced.

The incident took place Friday just after noon, according to the department. The object “landed at a high velocity” near the entrance to the building, narrowly missing Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue by about 6 to 8 feet.

“Two other individuals were also in the area and witnessed the incident,” Chief Matthew Clancy of the Maine Capitol Police wrote in a news release. “No one was injured.”

The source of the object remained unknown as of Tuesday morning, though Clancy said the Federal Aviation Administration indicated it could be part of a passenger jet’s wing flap, the Associated Press reported.

A representative for the FAA confirmed to Nexstar that the agency is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.

The area where the part fell, meanwhile, is usually busier when the state’s legislature is in session, Clancy said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.