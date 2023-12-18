(WGHP) — A veteran television actor best known for voicing the titular character of the “Max Payne” video game franchise has died after a fight with cancer.

James McCaffrey, 65, died Sunday, a representative for the actor confirmed to news outlets including Variety and TMZ. A source for the latter said McCaffrey had previously been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells.

In addition to voicing the character of Max Payne, McCaffrey had a television and film career spanning nearly four decades, with recurring roles in “Suits,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Jessica Jones” and “Blue Bloods,” among others. He also appeared in FX’s “Rescue Me” as Jimmy Keefe, a firefighter who died on 9/11.

James McCaffrey attends the Screen Actors Guild Foundation 2nd Annual New York Golf Classic at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 29, 2014, in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for SAG Foundation)

“Entourage” star Kevin Dillon was among those paying tribute to McCaffrey on social media.

“#RIP James McCaffrey, we were lucky to have known you,” wrote Dillon, alongside an image of he and McCaffrey. “My best friend, you will be missed.”

McCaffrey is survived by his wife and daughter, Variety reported.