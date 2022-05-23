(WSPA) – Several movie theater chains are giving families a cheap way to escape the heat this summer.

Regal Cinemas is hosting its 2022 Summer Movie Express by showing 20 movies for $2.

According to the company, the $2 movies will only air Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Brand new movies aren’t included. Instead, you may be familiar with the featured titles, which include “Madagascar,” “The Lego Movie,” “Despicable Me,” “Shrek,” and “Space Jam.”

Regal Cinemas has locations in 43 states plus Washington, D.C., but the summer movie deals will only be found at participating locations. You can check here for the list of movies and dates for this summer, and to see if a theater near you is participating.

A $2 movie ticket is a substantial savings from the status quo. A quick search of Regal’s site showed movie tickets to some family movies going for upwards of $15 at certain locations (though prices varied substantially state by state).

Cinemark is bringing back its Summer Movie Clubhouse program which shows select movies for just $1.50 per ticket at participating theaters. Movies in the lineup this summer include “The Boss Baby,” “Sing 2” and the “Paw Patrol: The Movie.” Check here to see if your local theater is participating.

AMC Theatres also offers moviegoers a way to save with its $5 Fan Faves program, which offers select movie tickets at $5 plus tax.

Remember don’t forget to turn off your phone. The movie is starting.