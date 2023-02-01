(WHTM) — February is upon us — which can only mean one thing: It’s almost time for the beloved Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s restaurants.

On Wednesday, the fast-food giant announced the legendary green treat’s return — as well as the return of the fan-favorite OREO Shamrock Shake.

Shamrock Shakes are made with vanilla soft serve ice cream with a minty flavor blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake has been around since 1970 after a Connecticut McDonald’s owner, Hal Rosen, created the shake in 1967.

Last year, McDonald’s shared the hex code — a way to identify shades of color when coding — for the Shamrock Shake color.

McDonald’s introduced the OREO Shamrock McFlurry in 2020, which comes with the same soft serve and Shamrock Shake syrup, blended with crushed OREO cookies.

The minty treats will be available at participating McDonald’s locations for a limited time starting February 20.