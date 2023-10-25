LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The man identified as a person of interest in a mass killing in Maine is a firearms instructor trained by the military and was recently committed to a mental health facility, according to a state police bulletin.

The police intelligence bulletin, reviewed by The Associated Press, was being circulated to law enforcement officials on Wednesday night.

The bulletin says the man, Robert Card, had been trained as a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in Maine. The document says Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023.

The Lewiston Police Department identified Robert Card as a person of interest in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023. (The Lewiston Police Department)

The Lewiston Police Department also shared photos of a possible suspect involved in “two active shooter events” in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023. (The Lewiston Police Department )

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a possible suspect, seen here, involved in “two active shooter events” in Lewiston, Maine, on October 25, 2023. (Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office)

The Lewiston Police Department shared photos of a vehicle in connection with “two active shooter events” in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023. (The Lewiston Police Department )

It did not provide specific details about his treatment or condition.The document also said Card had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine.

At least 16 people were killed and dozens more were injured in Wednesday night’s shooting at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston. The suspect remained at large as authorities ordered residents and business owners to stay inside and off the streets.

Anyone with information on Card’s whereabouts should call police at 207-513-3001 (ext. 3327).