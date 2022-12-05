(NEXSTAR) – Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to a statement from her family.
“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” according to the statement published to her official social media channels Monday evening.
Alley was undergoing treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center, whose staff her children, True and Lillie Parker, thanked in the statement.
“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Alley is perhaps best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the hit sitcom “Cheers,” for which she won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991. She also won an Emmy in 1994 for her performance in the telefilm “David’s Closet” and received another nomination for her role as Veronica Chase in her own show on NBC, “Veronica’s Closet.”
Alley also appeared in several movies, including “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” and “Look Who’s Talking,” among others.
“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” John Travolta, her co-star in “Look Who’s Talking” and “Look Who’s Talking Too,” posted on Instagram Monday night. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” the statement read.
Alley’s children thanked her fans for their love and prayers and asked for privacy while they mourn.