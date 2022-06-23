(The Hill) — New data collected by the U.S. government found that nearly 1 out of 5 adults who previously had COVID-19 now report having symptoms of long COVID.

The information was sourced through the “Household Pulse Survey” conducted by the Census Bureau and the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). The NCHS began asking about the presence of long COVID at the start of June.

Out of the more than 62,000 adults surveyed, 40 percent said they had had a previous COVID-19 infection. From this group, 19 percent said they were currently experiencing symptoms of long COVID.

Overall, 14 percent of adults with prior infections said they had had post-COVID symptoms at some point.

Of the general population, one out of 13 or 7.5 percent of U.S. adults reported having symptoms of long COVID that lasted three or more months after their initial infection.

Women were found to have a higher rate of long COVID than men, with 9.4 percent reporting the condition compared to 5.5 percent of men.

The rate at which long COVID occurred also varied across states, with Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee ranking among the states with the highest rates. Hawaii, Maryland and Virginia were found to have some of the lowest rates of long COVID.

Early research into the rate at which long COVID occurs has been varied, with some estimates indicating that a majority of people infected with COVID experience the perplexing condition while others found that only a small minority had the corresponding symptoms.

The wide variety of symptoms as well as the unclear definition of long COVID have complicated efforts to study the condition’s prevalence. Symptoms can include fatigue, bodily pain or changes in mental condition.