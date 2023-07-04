OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — For nearly a week, a Connecticut community has been searching for a couple’s cat after an explosion destroyed their home. “Lucky” for them, the cat miraculously made escaped harm and was found.

The explosion happened on June 28 in Old Saybrook, a coastal town roughly 30 miles east of New Haven. It shook the neighborhood and completely destroyed a portion of the home, lifting off of its foundation and dropping it into the basement, according to Old Saybrook Fire Marshal Peter Terenzi.

June 28 also marked the 65th wedding anniversary of the couple that owns the home, neighbors told Nexstar’s WTNH.

The man, who was home alone at the time doing dishes, was rescued by a neighbor. His wife is currently in a nursing home. Authorities say the man required an overnight stay at the hospital but was then released.

Unfortunately, the couple’s cat was nowhere to be found after the explosion and subsequent fire. The community had been rallying together to find Lucky, a black-and-white cat beloved by his owners.

On Tuesday, nearly a week after the harrowing incident, Lucky was found at Pieper Veterinary in Essex, roughly six miles away.

Lucky with Dr. Brienza and veterinary assistant Megan | Jesse Ferguson of Pieper Veterinary

The vet said Lucky was indeed lucky; he escaped the disaster with only a few singed whiskers and was checked for smoke inhalation.

“This little cat is certainly living up to his name!” Pieper Veterinary said. “We’re so relieved that Lucky is healthy and back with his loving family.”

While an investigation is still underway, Terenzi noted there was a propane line from an underground tank in the basement. Water was preventing authorities from getting into the lower level of the home to evaluate the line.