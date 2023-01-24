(NEXSTAR) – Cable channel Adult Swim announced Tuesday that it will no longer be working with “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland after the 42-year-old was charged with multiple counts of domestic abuse.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” the channel said in a statement on Twitter. “Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

The voices of the two characters, which are performed by Roiland, will be re-cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Roiland is currently awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend.

A criminal complaint obtained earlier this month from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charged Roiland, 42, with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time. The woman was not identified in court documents.

Roiland has pleaded not guilty.

The incident occurred in January of 2020 and Roiland was charged in May of that year, but the charges apparently went unnoticed by media outlets until NBC News reported them on Jan. 12, when a pre-trial hearing was held in the case.

After news broke, Roiland’s attorney T. Edward Welbourn told Variety in a statement: “Not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence.”

Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, both voiced by Roiland. It has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim nighttime programming block, and has been renewed for a seventh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.