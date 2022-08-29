(The Hill) — Two people were fatally shot on Sunday night by a gunman who opened fire at an Oregon grocery store before he was found dead, authorities said.

Police responded around 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend, which is about three hours outside of Portland, according to the Bend Police Department.

Officials said the gunman, armed with an A-15-style rifle, began firing in the parking lot before entering a Safeway and fatally shooting a person at the entrance, adding that the gunman kept firing and killed a second person.

Bend officers arrived and heard more gunshots before finding the apparent gunman dead inside the grocery store, authorities said, noting that the rifle and other weapons were scattered nearby.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the gunman was not released.

A witness told the Bend Bulletin the shooter walked down every aisle, spaying bullets at shoppers. She said she grabbed her handgun but ended up retreating through the back door, where employees were getting shoppers out of the building.