Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools K-12 classes go remote Monday, due to ‘possible COVID result’

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Newton Falls Junior High and High School principal John Crowder announced today that classes would be held remotely Monday, due to coronavirus concerns.

The announcement affects all students, Kindergarten through 12th grade, in the Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools.

“This is a proactive measure based upon a possible COVID result in the district,” Crowder said on Facebook. “We are presently waiting for testing results and are working closely with the health department. At this time, we feel it is in the best interest of all students and staff to remain home on Monday for the purposes of additional deep cleaning of all busses and facilities as we further assess the situation along with contact tracing as well as await further guidance from the health department.”

Online classes will begin at 9 a.m. and all after school activities and sports practices are canceled. It is unclear how long the remote learning will continue this week, but Crowder said he will keep parents and students updated.

Find the school district’s entire reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: