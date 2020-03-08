Cleveland Clinic named second best hospital in the world by Newsweek

The Sydell & Arnold Miller Family Pavilion at the Cleveland Clinic. Pediatricians across the United States are sounding the alarm about unusually high numbers of young children being admitted to emergency departments due to respiratory syncytial virus infection or RSV, a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms. The Cleveland Clinic has reported seeing an unusual uptick in pediatric emergency department visits due to RSV this cold and flu season. (CNN Photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Newsweek has ranked Cleveland Clinic as the second best hospital in the entire world.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota took the top spot, according to the publication.

This is the second year in a row that Newsweek has teamed up with global data research company to to determine which hospitals are leading the way.

“The researchers and experts who help build this authoritative list are keenly aware of what’s going on in hospitals around the globe, and they can, with confidence, identify the ones that set the standard for excellent care,” said Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper.

Newsweek issued the following statement about the Cleveland Clinic.

“Cleveland Clinic has always made patient care its centerpiece, and it takes to heart its motto: `Care for the patient as if they are your own family.’ Historically, Cleveland has also been known for medical breakthroughs and organ transplants, including the first face transplant in the United States. In 2019, it broke its own organ transplant records—897, up 3 percent from the year before—including the world’s first single-port robotic kidney transplant, which allows for a single small incision and limits the need for postoperative opioids for pain relief.”