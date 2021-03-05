News conference planned on pair last seen in Lorain on Feb. 1

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A news conference is planned for Friday regarding two young people last seen on Feb. 1.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, the Lorain Police Department and Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley are expected. It will be held at the Sacred Heart Chapel at 11 a.m.

Nathan Orono, 20, and Alaina Camacho, 18, were last seen on Feb. 1 at Orono’s apartment complex on Oneil Boulevard in Lorain.

Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orono

Camacho’s car, a gold 2004 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate GTD 9555, is also missing.

The families of Orono and Camacho said this is out of character for both. It also appears their cell phones are off.

The Cleveland Division of Police is involved in the investigation since Camacho is a resident of the city. Last month, national group Texas EquuSearch and Recovery joined the search.