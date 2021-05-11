Residents, business owners call for U.S. Post Office on Cleveland’s east side to be reopened

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Councilman Blaine Griffin held a news conference on the closed U.S. Post Office on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

He called for it to be immediately reopened. Griffin was joined by owner of Emerald Supply Tamara Chappell, Edwins president and founder Brandon Chrostowski, and Charles Bromley of the Shaker Square Alliance.

“The United States Post Office closure has tremendously impacted the ability of the residents in the Buckeye-Shaker and Woodland Hills community and 44120 zip code to pay bills, fill prescriptions and get other medical support, do business and stay in touch with their family,” Griffin said in a news release. “This post office is especially important to seniors and fragile residents. This is totally unacceptable and we demand answers.”

The USPS temporarily suspended operations at the Shaker Heights finance unit, located on East 130th Street, in November following an incident. Specifics about what happened have not been released. No one was injured.

According to the USPS, it is installing additional security measures at the location.