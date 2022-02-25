Newly released video shows what led to Geauga County crash that killed 5

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows, for the first time, what led to a crash that left five people dead.

Now, investigators say the driver to blame should not have been behind the wheel.

It happened last November on Route 44 in Geauga County. A van carrying passengers with developmental disabilities hit a semi head-on, killing the van driver and four passengers.

The Geauga County Coroner says the autopsy has been completed on that van driver, Darryl Barnes.

Dr. John Urbancic says that driver had drugs in his system: cocaine, marijuana and anti-depressants.

Dr. Urbancic says that driver had used cocaine that morning or the night before and he still had enough in his system to be considered driving under the influence.

A camera inside the semi hit by the van captured what happened.

Video shows the van crossed the yellow line and slammed into the truck. In fact, less than two seconds passed from the moment the van crossed into the wrong lane to the moment of impact.

Carlos Hemphill survived the crash with critical injuries. His mother reacted to what we uncovered.

Bishop Carolyn Hemphill Ingram said, “I’m afraid that it will never make sense to me.”

A private agency helping people with disabilities had leased the van involved from Cuyahoga County.

Carlos’s mother expected him to be safe.

She added, “This is really difficult, a difficult time. It makes you uncomfortable to allow your children to be entrusted to anyone.”

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be following up on the autopsy findings even though the van driver was among those killed.

Sgt. Ray Santiago said, “We analyze what happened. Maintaining the integrity and respect of the investigation for the families and all of those involved.”

Barnes drove for Solutions At Work.

The agency released the following statement:

“We continue to be saddened at the loss of our SAW family members’ lives in the November 2021 fatal automobile accident in Geauga County. The health and safety of our individuals and co-workers is of the utmost importance, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to conduct background checks, review DMV driver reports, and require mandatory drug testing prior to hiring. We will continue to review our hiring and human resource policies to ensure the safety of those on our team and those we serve.”

Dr. Urbancic also said, “It irks me that this guy entrusted with individuals is not clean.”

Now the video shows how the crash happened, and the autopsy suggests what may have led to it.

Bishop Carolyn Hemphill Ingram said,

“I can’t begin to tell youhow grateful I am my son is still alive.”