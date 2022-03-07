New Cleveland officers join force, but not nearly enough to end shortage: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team found that residents are waiting longer and longer for Cleveland police to show up even in critical emergencies.

On Monday, new recruits graduated and joined the force, but not nearly enough to wipe out a shortage of officers.

Our investigation uncovered a trend and it could affect you when you need help the most.

If you call 911 in a life-and-death emergency, now you could wait almost ten minutes for Cleveland police.

The I-Team requested records.

In the first six months of last year, the median Cleveland police response to a top priority was 8 minutes 35 seconds.

For the first two months of this year, the wait slipped to 9 minutes 59 seconds.

On Monday, Mayor Justin Bibb swore in nearly 50 officers, but the rookies won’t come close to filling all of the openings in the Cleveland Division of Police.

“Protect and serve. Protect and serve. We’re counting on each and every one of you,” Bibb told the new officers.



The new recruits join the force even as so many officers are walking out the doors and leaving.

An internal document shows that last month, 23 more officers retired or otherwise left the job.

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association said even with the new recruits, Cleveland police are still short more than 160 officers.

We wondered about the plan for catching up on hiring officers. City hall told us the mayor didn’t have time to talk to us. Neither did the safety director or the police chief.

City Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Michael Polensek also wonders when we’ll see new recruits graduating again.

“We are in a critical situation in the Cleveland Police Department and this has just been poor planning for the last five years. Poor planning as it pertains to how many we’re going to be needing,” Polensek said.

Cities nationwide face a shortage of police officers, but here, a snapshot on Cleveland streets and the long-term strategy for solving the problem remains a mystery.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer said he’s pushing to increase the pay for city officers to attract more men and women to the force. He said talks have just started on a new contract for the police.