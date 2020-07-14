Newly introduced Ohio House bill would turn Feb. 26 into Dr. Amy Acton Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Sponsors of a new bill are looking to honor former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton in a very special way.

House Democrats Mary Lightbody (Westerville) and Kent Smith (Euclid) are behind the new statewide legislation that would turn Feb. 26 into Dr. Amy Acton Day.

It was on that day Acton stepped into the health director role last year, after being appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Acton, who moved into a new role as a health adviser to DeWine last month (as seen in the video above), rose to a level of nationwide notability for her calm demeanor during press conferences at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. She was even featured in Glamour magazine, and hung out with the gang on “Sesame Street.”

Acton did see some pushback during her tenure as health director however, including getting sued by various businesses looking to reopen after being shut down.

When she stepped down in June she told Ohioans that they had saved lives by following COVID-19 health guidelines.

“You’ve done this,” she said. “It is my honor to continue to work on this alongside you and to witness what you have done already, what you are doing right now to get back into our lives and do so as safely as you can, and I look forward to witnessing what you are going to do next.”

Read the bill in its entirety right here.

