NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The motorcyclist killed in a Wednesday morning crash along state Route 44 in Geauga County was a Berkshire Local Schools physical education teacher, the district confirmed.

Joseph Randall, 60, of Stow taught at Berkshire Middle School in Burton, district officials confirmed Friday.

“He touched the lives of most of our students, as he worked with so many of them,” Superintendent John Stoddard said in a statement to FOX 8. “He has also worked with most of our school staff at all levels K-12. We are devastated by this loss, and express our deepest sympathies to his friends and family.”

Courtesy: OSHP

Courtesy: OSHP

The fatal crash happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Randall was traveling north along state Route 44 when he hit a deer and was thrown from his motorcycle, troopers said.

He was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle headed in the same direction. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, troopers noted.