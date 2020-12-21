Newburgh Heights mother of four killed in shooting; police department collecting donations for the children

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Newburgh Heights Police Department is collecting items for four children as its detectives investigate the shooting that claimed the life of their mother.

33-year-old Breyana Presley was killed Saturday on I-77 near Fleet.

Police say she was shot by a man she was in a car with but have not released his name or said how the two were connected.

The suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

Two of Breyana’s four children were in the car at the time.

They were not hurt.

The children range in age from 8-months-old to 14-years-old.

Newburgh Heights police chief John Majoy says officers want to do whatever they can to help the children.

They’re collecting diapers, Similac Advanced Baby Formula (blue top), baby clothes from 12 to 18 months, and baby toys.

The other children are ages 12, 13, and 14.

Police say they need shoe sizes 8 and 10, clothes size 8 and 10, makeup, and video games.

They’re also collecting gift cards and non-perishable food items.

If you can help, you can drop your donations at the Newburgh Heights Police Department at 3807 Harvard Ave.

They are collecting until noon on Wednesday, December 23.

The officers will deliver the donations to the children.

Chief John Majoy says his officers are also making donations.