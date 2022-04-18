Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins is expected to plead guilty Monday, in an agreement that will also remove him from office.

Elkins was charged with election-related offenses, accused of dipping into his campaign account 650 times between 2015 and 2019, for a total amount of more than $134,000.

Elkins agreed to plead guilty to one count of attempted theft in office and two counts of attempted election falsification.

He also agreed to step down from his position as mayor once he enters those guilty pleas.

Elkins told the Ohio Elections Commission that he put his own money into the campaign account and sometimes withdrew it for personal use.

As part of the agreement, Elkins will shut down his campaign account and is ineligible for any Cuyahoga County elected office for the 2024-2028 term.

Elkins has been mayor since 2011.

He’s scheduled to enter the pleas at 10:30 a.m. Monday.