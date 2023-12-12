Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Newburgh Heights Mayor-Elect Trevor Elkins entered a no contest plea to a minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from a bar fight.

According to Garfield Heights Municipal Court records, Elkins entered the plea and was found guilty Tuesday. He was ordered to pay a fine and court costs totaling $315.

Video obtained by the Fox 8 I-Team shows Elkins physically fighting and arguing with other men outside of the 49th Street Tavern, located in Cuyahoga Heights.

The video was taken on December 8.

The bar sits on the border of Cuyahoga Heights and Newburgh Heights.

Elkins and two other men were charged with minor misdemeanor counts of disorderly contact.

Elkins told us he was being harassed.

Tony Datillo, one of the men who was involved in the fight, also faces a disorderly conduct charge.

“Trevor comes outside, and he gets right in my face,” Datillo told the I-Team. “He is chest to chest bumping me and pushing me and instigating a fight.”

He said the mayor started trouble inside the tavern.

Datillo and another man are due in court Wednesday to face the charges.