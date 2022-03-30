NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins was charged with attempted theft in office and two counts of attempted perjury relating to elections.

The 49-year-old will be arraigned Thursday morning in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

According to the indictment, the crimes happened in 2017. The case was handled by a special prosecutor from Franklin County.

FOX 8 News reached out to Elkins for comment on Wednesday.

“There will be an appropriate moment for a statement. This is not that moment. Once my legal counsel has advised me of the appropriate time, I will make a full and transparent statement regarding the issue,” Elkins said.

Newburgh Heights Councilman Bill Dunman said he is aware of the charges and monitoring the situation.

Elkins has been mayor since 2011.