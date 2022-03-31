CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins was arraigned on campaign finance charges Thursday.

Elkins is charged with two counts of attempted election falsification and one count of attempted theft in office.

Prosecutors say Elkins dipped into his campaign account 650 times between 2015 and 2019 in what added up to $134,000.

Elkins told the Ohio Elections Commission last month that he put his own money into the campaign account and sometimes withdrew it for personal use.

“It’s like a bank robbery,” special prosecutor Brian Simms told FOX 8. “You commit a bank robbery, and you return to the bank and give them back their money. Well, guess what? You still committed a bank robbery.”

Mayor Elkins responded to FOX 8 in a text message Wednesday.

“There will be an appropriate moment for a statement. This is not that moment. Once my legal counsel has advised me of the appropriate time, I will make a full and transparent statement regarding the issue.”

Elkins’ attorney waived the reading of the indictment and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

His bond was set at $1500.

His pretrial is scheduled for April 14 at 9 a.m.