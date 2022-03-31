NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, accused of elections-related offenses, has agreed to plead guilty to three misdemeanor charges.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Elkins agreed that he will plead guilty to two counts of attempted theft in office and one count of attempted election falsification.

He also agreed to step down from his position as mayor once he enters those guilty pleas.

Prosecutors accused Elkins of dipping into his campaign account 650 times between 2015 and 2019, totaling more than $134,000.

Elkins told the Ohio Elections Commission last month that he put his own money into the campaign account and sometimes withdrew it for personal use.

“It’s like a bank robbery,” special prosecutor Brian Simms told FOX 8. “You commit a bank robbery, and you return to the bank and give them back their money. Well, guess what? You still committed a bank robbery.”

The prosecutor’s office also says Elkins agreed to shut down his campaign account and can’t run for any Cuyahoga County elected office for the 2024-2028 term.

The agreement came after Elkins originally pleaded not guilty during his Thursday arraignment.

Elkins has been mayor since 2011.