Newborn twins break record at Texas Hospital, weigh more than 18 pounds combined

MANSFIELD, Texas (WJW) — Newborn twin girls in Texas are making headlines after breaking a record at the hospital where they were delivered.

According to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, the babies weighed in at a combined weight of 18 lbs, 3 ounces. The biggest set of twins they’ve ever had.

“Andee Grace and Baylee Sue are gorgeous and a beautiful reminder that life goes on in the midst of this pandemic,” the staff wrote on Facebook.

Congratulations to their parents, Robert and Stephanie Stokes!