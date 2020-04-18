Breaking News
Newborn twins break record at Texas Hospital, weigh more than 18 pounds combined

Courtesy of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center’s Facebook page

MANSFIELD, Texas (WJW) — Newborn twin girls in Texas are making headlines after breaking a record at the hospital where they were delivered.

According to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, the babies weighed in at a combined weight of 18 lbs, 3 ounces. The biggest set of twins they’ve ever had.

“Andee Grace and Baylee Sue are gorgeous and a beautiful reminder that life goes on in the midst of this pandemic,” the staff wrote on Facebook.

Congratulations to their parents, Robert and Stephanie Stokes!

