DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A 36-year-old woman has been charged after a newborn baby was found dead in a dumpster at the Wally World Mini Mart, according to authorities.

Cindy Nicole Crow was charged with abuse of a corpse after an investigation by the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

On Monday, DPD officers were called to check the well-being of Crow, who was believed to have recently given birth. “As the investigation progressed, evidence was obtained that confirmed Crow had been pregnant as early as February 2023 and had recently given birth. However, her newborn baby was unaccounted for,” DPD said.

As the investigation continued, the department said it received information that the dumpster at Wally World Mini Mart on Point Mallard Drive SE needed to be searched. Investigators located a dead newborn baby girl in a trash bag in a dumpster on the property under several other bags of trash Tuesday morning.

The baby was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy in order to attempt to determine the cause of death.

On Wednesday, DPD said investigators obtained a felony warrant for Crow’s arrest, and she was immediately located at her home in Decatur and taken into custody.

Crow was booked into the Morgan County Jail and her bond is set at $200,000. DPD said additional charges are likely as more evidence is obtained.