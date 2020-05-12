Newborn babies and mothers killed in attack on Kabul hospital

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of an attack outside a hospital in Kabul on May 12, 2020. – Gunmen stormed a hospital on May 12 in an ongoing attack in the Afghan capital Kabul, a government official and a fleeing doctor said. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — At least 11 people have been killed in an attack on a hospital in Kabul, including two newborn babies, mothers and nurses, Afghanistan’s interior ministry said Tuesday.

Fifteen others were wounded during the Tuesday morning attack on the hospital compound in the capital, which includes a maternity ward run by aid group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Three gunmen entered the 100-bed hospital at 10 a.m. local time (1.30 a.m. ET) in an attack that has not yet been claimed by any group.

Explosions and gunfire were reported after the hospital in the Dasht-e Barchi area of Kabul was attacked, MSF said on Twitter, and an eyewitness near the scene earlier told CNN that they heard sporadic gunfire. At least 80 patients and staff were evacuated and the first floor of the hospital was cleared.

All three attackers were eventually killed by police, ending the assault, the interior ministry said.

Special forces blocked the area around the hospital, which is located on the west side of Kabul in police district 13, after arriving on the scene, according to interior ministry spokeswoman Marwa Amini.

The hospital massacre happened within hours of a suicide blast at a funeral ceremony in the country’s Nangarhar province that left at least 24 dead and 68 injured, according to the provincial media office.

Government and parliament officials were attending the funeral of police officer Sheikh Akram in eastern Afghanistan when an attacker detonated explosives in the crowd, said provincial spokesman Atahullah Khogyani.

The Taliban denied involvement in both incidents, according to a tweet by the group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. Afghan officials did not corroborate the group’s denial and did not provide details about the perpetrators’ identities.

The area in western Kabul where the hospital attack took place is predominantly inhabited by the minority Shia Hazara community. CNN has reported on a number of attacks here in the past five years targeting Hazaras, including a suicide attack on a peaceful demonstration in 2016 that killed almost 100 people.

Another suicide attack in 2018 at a wrestling club killed at least 20. A suicide attack at a wedding hall in 2019 killed at least 63 Shias. All three previous attacks were claimed by ISIS.

A recent series of attacks in the Afghan capital have been claimed by ISIS. On Monday, security forces said they had arrested three senior members of the terror group, according to Reuters.