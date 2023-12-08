*Attached video: When lottery drawings are held

NEW YORK CITY (WJW) – A New York man won a $10 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket for the second year in a row.

According to the New York Lottery, Wayne Murray of Brooklyn. New York first won the top prize on the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Black Titanium scratch-off game in August of 2022.

“It feels very humbling and liberating,” he said when claiming his 2022 prize.

Murray won the $10 million top prize again on the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game in December of 2023, according to the New York Lottery.

In 2022, Murray took his prize in a single lump sum of $6,122,400. In 2023, he again took his prize in a single lump sum for the same amount, according to the New York Lottery.

Both tickets were purchased at the same location at H&A Gas & Convenience located at 4102 Avenue H in Brooklyn.

“Some of us just like to be discreet. I just want to be discreet, that’s all it is,” Murray told the New York Post after his second win. “Twice in a row, what are the odds? You can’t even think about it. It’s not comprehensible.”

The odds of winning the 200X scratch-off game are 1 in 3.64 million, while the odds of winning the Black Titanium game are 1 in 3.53 million, according to the New York Lottery.