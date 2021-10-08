New York man traveled to North Olmsted for sex with 14-year-old: FBI

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW)– A New York man is accused of driving to North Olmsted with plans to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Brandon Thomas Kern, 27, of Bayport, New York, was arrested and charged with traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

The 14-year-old and her mother reported Kern’s online activity to the North Olmsted Police Department on Thursday. The teen told officers she’d been communicating with Kern for several weeks and he believed she was 16, according to the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

The teen became scared and told her mom about the online chats after Kern said he rented a car and would soon be in Ohio to have sex with her, the FBI said. He also threatened to release inappropriate photos of the girl if she didn’t meet with him.

Kern arranged to meet the teen at a library, but instead was greeted by North Olmsted police, the FBI said in a news release on Friday. He admitted talking to the victim, and even told officers they would find rope, lube and condoms in his nearby hotel room.

Kern’s initial court appearance was Friday. A mugshot was not available.

The FBI said this is another reminder for parents to keep a close eye on their children’s online activity.