New York City’s ‘Tribute in Light’ honoring 9/11 victims canceled over Covid-19 concerns

People on the shore watch The Tribute in Light shining into the sky over Manhattan’s skyline on September 11, 2019 in New York. – The art installation of 88 searchlights is marking the 18th anniversary of the 911 attacks (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — New York City‘s tribute to honoring victims of the September 11 attacks has been canceled this year due to Covid-19 concerns, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum announced Thursday.

“This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light,” the group said in a statement.

The art installation “Tribute in Light” was first presented six months after the terrorist attacks. The annual memorial is comprised of about 88 lights that reach four miles into the sky, creating twin beams matching the shape of the towers that were destroyed.

“We hope to resume this iconic tribute for the 20th anniversary.”

Instead, the group said the city would come together for an initiative to “inspire the world and honor the promise to never forget” but did not provide any further details yet about what that initiative will be.

