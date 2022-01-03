New year, new mayor: Justin Bibb sworn-in as next leader of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the 58th mayor of Cleveland, Justin Bibb!”

Just after midnight Monday, Justin Bibb took the Oath of Office and became the City of Cleveland’s next mayor.

The 34-year-old won the November election with more than 62% of the vote.

Bibb replaces Frank Jackson who had been in office since 2006.

The ceremony took place at the East 131st Street Branch of the Cleveland Public Library, which is where Bibb went as a child.

Bibb’s Chief of Legal Counsel Mark Griffin also took the Oath of Office.

After winning the election, Bibb told FOX 8 his plans for the first 100 days.

“We are going to be moving with urgency all across this city,” he said.

He also talked about making city offices more efficient by adding more ways to get things done with technology, so people won’t have to go in person for everything.

Bibb says he also wants issues that are brought to the mayor’s office to be trackable on where they stand, comparing it to ordering a package from Amazon.

“Cleveland is back and ready to lead,” he said.

Deputy Chief of Police Dornat “Wayne” Drummond begins Monday as Cleveland’s interim police chief.

Police Chief Calvin Williams announced his retirement shortly after the election.