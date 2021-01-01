New year, new life: Meet two of the first babies born here in Northeast Ohio in 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two local families are ringing in 2021 with the celebration of new life.

Megan Todd, who is from Brunswick, gave birth to her daughter Amelia at 12:08 a.m. at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. She spent 16 hours in labor before getting a C-section.

The first time mother suffered three miscarriages before getting pregnant. She said she and her husband Bob are excited to be parents.

Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

Just a few minutes later, Katlyn Satava and James Litto of Wellington welcomed their son, Psilo, at 12:12 a.m. Katlyn gave birth at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center.

Courtesy of University Hospitals

Courtesy of University Hospitals

