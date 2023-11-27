CLEVELAND (WJW) – Vendors reacted to the news Monday that the West Side Market’s nonprofit named a new executive director.

“I’ve been in the market for 44 years now. I just want to get the market back to being run day to day, not caught up in the city bureaucracy,” said West Side Market Tenants Association president Don Whitaker.

Rosemary Mudry was hired by the Cleveland Public Market Corporation, which is set to take over operations at the West Side Market at the beginning of next year.

“We will be solely focused on the success of the market,” said Mudry.

Mudry said her experience in community development along with lifelong market visits will help the new master plan.

“I will be building relationships with more vendors, building a staff and team so we can roll up our sleeves and get to work,” said Mudry.

Whitaker said the market still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re about 70% of what it was. I’d like to see a lot of changes, the infrastructure of the building, it’s 111 years old,” said Whitaker.

The corporation conducted their search over the course of a year. Over 100 candidates were considered at the local, state and national level.

Ten days ago, they announced their decision was Mudry.

“We have to focus on shoring up the major capital to make sure the building is strong and solid, whether it’s the roof or the elevators. The capital improvements that will be for revenue, whether that’s creation of event space or different things like that,” said Mudry.

Mudry said the changes will take time and she’s asking for the tenants’ patience through the transition.

“Certainly ensuring that this building is safe and sound will be of utmost importance,” said Mudry.

Her first day is Jan. 3, 2024.