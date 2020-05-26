New West 25th apartments will be tallest mass timber building under construction in U.S.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The old Market Square strip mall across from the West Side Market is no more. In its place will be a brand new apartment building on the corner of West 25th and Lorain Avenue.

The new apartments, now marketed as the INTRO, will be the tallest mass timber building under construction in America, announced Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors in a statement.

The mass timber, which is more popular in Canada and Europe and is made of solid or engineered wood, is being imported from Austria for the project, totaling hundreds of millions.

INTRO building planners are also making sustainability and energy efficiency a high priority during construction and for the final product. Developers are estimating that the building will lead to more than 700 local construction jobs.

Spanning nine stories, the building will be home to nearly 300 apartments, 40,000-square feet of retail space and also offer underground parking and a green space. As seen in the rendering below, the outside of the building is going to heavily feature the mass timber designs.

Rendering courtesy Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors

Right now the building is projected to be ready for opening in winter 2021 or 2022.