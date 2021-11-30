Unsolved Ohio murders: FOX 8 takes a closer look at open cases in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There were more than 21,500 murders in the United States in 2020, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report released Sept. 27, 2021.

Homicides increased 29 percent from 2019. It was the highest single-year jump in murders since the FBI started tracking the data in the 1960s. At the same time, the solve rate for such cases declined from 61 percent to 54 percent. It’s lowest murder clearance rate on record.

In Ohio, there were nearly 800 homicides in 2020, compared to 569 in 2019. Suspects were identified at the time of report in 68 percent of the cases in 2019 and 57 percent in 2020.

With those numbers in mind, FOX8.com is working to bring more attention to the open murder cases in Northeast Ohio in hopes of helping bring closure to the families.

Click here to check out the new section: Unsolved. Learn more about open homicide cases in Cuyahoga and Summit counties, see where they happened and find out how you can help.

We’re launching this project with focus on Cuyahoga and Summit counties and plans to expand the feature to other surrounding counties.