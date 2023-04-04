CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Forget lawn seats. Get ready to rock this summer with a new view at Blossom Music Center!

The outdoor music venue posted photos on Instagram announcing a brand new premium seating experience for upcoming concerts. To view the photos, click here.

In the post, Blossom says “treat yourself to seats that rock and include premium amenities, great views, and more by becoming a season seat holder.”

According to Live Nation, season ticket benefits include:

Premium Concert Seats

VIP Parking (closest to the venue)

VIP Club Access

Private Venue Entrance

Private Restrooms

Additional Ticket Opportunities To Other Live Nation concert events in Ohio

Dedicated customer service staff

“Whether you’re looking for an unforgettable outing with friends or family, new ways to entertain clients or reward your team at the office, we have a season ticket package that will exceed your expectations and make your concert experience extraordinary,” the concert venue notes on the website.

The premium seating experience will be available for this season.