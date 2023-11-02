WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Newly released video is shedding light on a high-speed crash on I-271 that claimed the lives of a wrong-way driver and a popular local DJ.

The video from ODOT cameras reveals that just before the deadly impact, the man going the wrong way narrowly avoided hitting a number of other innocent drivers.

The tragic incident began to unfold just before 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 28, when the cameras captured video of a driver traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-271 in Warrensville Heights.

The wrong way driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Luis Caban Medina of Cleveland, nearly collided head-on with a number of cars and trucks, but kept on going.

One witness called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I’m not sure what city I’m in, but I’m riding on 271 North and there was a car going the opposite way on the freeway.”

Unfortunately, Medina’s vehicle eventually crashed head-on into one driven by 47-year-old Dan Fazio of Twinsburg.

“I’m driving on the highway and there’s an extremely bad car crash with just two cars between 271 and 480 and there’s no ambulance or cops or anything, so I just wanted to report it,” another witness told 911.

Fazio, a popular local DJ known as “Foz,” was headed home from a gig and was killed by the impact of the crash.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says Medina died of blunt force injuries and burns.

Investigators say it appears Medina has been traveling on eastbound I-480, and when he reached 271, made the fateful decision to drive north in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of Fazio and lamenting the tragic way his life ended, on the day before he and his wife were planning to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary.

Investigators say they are now waiting for the results of toxicology testing to determine if Medina had alcohol or drugs in his system.