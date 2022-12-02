PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) – People across 13 states and north of the border in Canada saw a meteor that lit up the sky in Northeast Ohio Thursday.

According to the American Meteor Society, they received more than 700 reports.

In addition to Ohio, the fireball was seen in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana, and Georgia. There were also reports in Ontario in Canada.

Security footage obtained by Storyful showed the ball of flames on a resident’s Ring camera.

It was also captured by a FOX 8 viewer in Eastlake around 7:30 Thursday night.

The Geminid meteor shower peaks around Dec. 14 every year, according to the National Weather Service. In a dark sky, you can see about 50 to 100 meteors per hour during the peak of the shower.