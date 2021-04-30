New video of Bratenahl police car hit on Shoreway brings questions about highway hazard: I-Team

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — New video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the impact as a driver crashed into a Bratenahl police car.

And that has the I-Team investigating a danger for everyone on the Shoreway.

Bratenahl just released police video from an officer’s body camera as he sat parked Thursday along the Shoreway. He parked there to try to get drivers to slow down due to high water on the highway.

Then, you see the officer tossed violently inside the car and the car shaking. A driver passing by lost control and slammed into the cruiser.

You hear the officer say on his radio, “I was just hit. Send a squad.”

And, as the officer gets out to check on the driver who’d hit him, you see shattered car parts all over the road.

The officer asks that driver if he’s OK, and the man responds with, “You see that car jump in front of me?”

Friday, as we watched clean-up crews, we found this isn’t the first time high water caused a danger on the Shoreway.

Bratenahl police say it happens multiple times a year after heavy rains. Happens around the scene of this latest crash and near the exit before that.

So the I-Team asked what’s being done about it?

We saw crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland told us, “They brought out three of our sewer cleaning trucks.”

She added, crews checked and cleaned sewers making sure there was nothing blocking drains. They didn’t find anything.

So, we wondered does more need to be done to prevent the problem?

Amanda McFarland told us heavy rains can overpower drains almost at any time. So, for now, crews will just give the area special attention.

She pointed out, “So, at this time, we’re going to continue with the routine cleaning in the area before we investigate any bigger project or anything to fix it.”

The video also shows a second officer comforting the officer who’d been hit saying, “Just relax. Just relax.”

Even the driver who’d crashed into him asked, “You OK? Are you sure?”

The officer went to the hospital. And we’ve learned this is not the first time he’s been hit along the highway.

Meantime, the highway patrol is investigating the crash.

And, the I-Team will check back on that stretch of the Shoreway next time heavy rains hit.