New video from Downtown riot just released to the I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Cuyahoga County just released video to the Fox 8 I-Team. The never seen before footage shows the start of the rioting downtown last month.

The video, which was released after legal pressure from the I-Team, comes from 12 cameras around the Justice Center.

The video shows the first trouble erupting after a peaceful protest against police violence on May 30.

The cameras captured the first violent encounters between demonstrators and law enforcement.

Cuyahoga County officials have released the 12 hours of video from 12 cameras, and we are beginning to comb through it.

The rioting Downtown went on for hours, but the first disturbances took place as a large crowd surged to the doors of the Justice Center.

People in the crowd started throwing bottles and more at officers, one woman took a baseball bat trying to break the glass at the entrance and others spray painted the building.

Meantime, Cleveland police and sheriff’s deputies started firing balls of pepper spray, smoke canisters bean bags and more to try to break up the crowd.

Cuyahoga County officials initially said it would not release the video since investigators wanted to look through it for possible crimes caught on camera

The I-Team argued the cameras are on a public building recording the public, so the video should be considered public record.

