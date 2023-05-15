SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Newly-released police video shows us a look at a chase for a semi-truck driver that shut down part of a local interstate last week. It was a bizarre incident that shut down Interstate 271 in Summit County for hours.

Dashcam video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a trooper pursuing the driver of a semi-truck, without a trailer, moving recklessly on the interstate Thursday afternoon.

“We’re coming up to 77, he’s swerving back and forth right now,” said an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in dashcam video.

State troopers responded to I-271 northbound near I-71 for a truck driver who police say pointed a gun at a vehicle repair worker in Granger Township in Medina County.

Troopers had found the semi on the shoulder, but before they could make contact, the driver disconnected the tractor from the trailer and led troopers on a pursuit in Summit County.

Richfield police officers threw down stop sticks to stop the fleeing semi.

Fortunately, the truck missed the officers, but struck one of the Richfield police cars before careening into the median near Route 303.

“Driver, show me your hands!” screamed an officer.

The driver got out of the semi, then ran away on foot into a wooded area off the north side of the roadway with a firearm.

SKYFOX was on scene around the same time the patrol’s aviation unit responded.

Around 6:45 p.m., authorities found the suspect located unconscious at the bottom of steep ravine with a firearm, according to the highway patrol.

“We got him, we got five guns on him, we should be OK… I hope,” said a trooper.

“We saw all these are just rushing in and it was just cop after cop after cop, even like undercover cops just in cars that didn’t even look like cop cars,” said witness Joshua Camacho.

The truck driver is identified as 47-year old Ali Abdul Esaleh of Buffalo, New York. He was taken to MetroHealth for treatment, facing multiple charges.