New video captures moments before driver shot in leg, carjacked in Cleveland

CLEVELAND(WJW)– One of the city of Cleveland‘s new real-time crime cameras captured dramatic video of four gunmen committing a carjacking that ended with the owner of the car being shot in the leg.

The camera was rolling at 12:51 a.m. on Nov. 27, as the driver of a green Dodge Charger pulled up to a red light at St. Clair Avenue and East 55th Street. The video shows a white SUV pull up behind the charger and hit the back bumper.

The driver of the Charger pulled forward and then got out to inspect the damage, and that’s when four gunmen jumped out of the SUV and demanded that 29-year-old man give up his car.

There appeared to be a brief struggle, and then when the man tried to run away, one of the gunmen shot him in the leg.

A witness called 911 and told the dispatcher, “Somebody just got shot on 55th and St. Clair. Oh my God, why would they do that to him?”

After the shooting, one of the gunmen drove away in the victim’s Charger and the other suspects jumped in the white SUV and drove toward the victim.

They ended up taking his iPhone and watch and then drove away.

The robbery is just one in a series of violent carjackings committed in Cleveland and surrounding suburbs over the past couple of months.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in each of the carjackings, including the Nov. 27 robbery and shooting at St. Clair Avenue and East 55th Street.

Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by phone, text or the web and can remain anonymous.