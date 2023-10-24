[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic being named among the best hospitals in the country.]

(WJW) — University Hospitals this week opened a new urgent care clinic in Lakewood, and plans to soon relocate its Willowick clinic to Willoughby, according to a Tuesday news release.

In Lakewood

UH Urgent Care Lakewood West, 14800 Madison Avenue — at the intersection of Warren Road, across from Walgreens — opened Monday, Oct. 23.

In Willoughby

UH Urgent Care Willoughby, 36001 Euclid Ave., Unit 5, across from UH Lake West Medical Center, is set to open on Monday, Oct. 30. The clinic is relocating from UH Urgent Care Willowick along Lakeshore Boulevard, which is set to move by the end of the day on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Because of the hospital’s proximity, Willoughby clinic patients with severe symptoms can be quickly redirected to the emergency department, according to the release.

New UH clinic hours

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, all UH Urgent Care sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with special hours on some holidays.

“Having easy access to urgent care locations [provides] a more affordable option than emergency departments for patients who don’t have a primary care physician but need immediate, non-life-threating medical attention,” UH Chief Operating Officer Dr. Paul Hinchey is quoted in the release. “By offering more urgent care locations, we can relieve the burden on emergency departments and reduce wait times so our emergency medicine teams can focus on critical cases.”