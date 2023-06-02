CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you travel along the I-480 Valley View Bridge, you will see restrictions over the weekend as crews prepare to open a new portion of the bridge.

Beginning Monday morning at 5 a.m., the westbound lanes of the new bridge are expected to open.

As crews prepare for that opening, there will be some temporary restrictions.

New impact details provided by the Ohio Department of Transporation:

I-480 westbound between Transportation Blvd. and I-77 will have various lane restrictions beginning on Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, June 5, for maintenance of traffic shift.

I-480 westbound ramps to I-77 north and south will be closed on Saturday, June 3, at 12:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 4, at 6 a.m. for maintenance of traffic shift. Detour will be Granger Rd. to I-480 east to I-77.

I-480 westbound entrance and exit ramps at Transportation Blvd. will be closed on Saturday, June 3, at 12:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 4, at 6 a.m. for maintenance of traffic shift. Detour will be I-480 westbound to Granger Rd. to I-480 east.

The bridge has been under construction for more than four years as crews work to construct a new bridge between the two existing Valley View bridges and replace the decks of the I-480 east and westbound Valley View bridges. The project isn’t expected to be fully complete until June 2024.

