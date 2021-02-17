New traditions planned for Ash Wednesday due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent for Christian observers.

It will have some new traditions this year, due to COVID-19.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announced recently that instead of the priest touching each individual head to mark a cross with ashes, he would instead bless the ashes once and then sprinkle ashes on worshipper’s heads without saying an individual blessing to each person to limit contact.

He’ll wear a face mask while doing so.

The ashes symbolize the dust from which God made humans, according to belief.

The tradition of wearing an ash cross on the forehead is a visible symbol of penance.

Bishop Edward Malesic was installed as the 12th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland in September of 2020.

This will be his first Ash Wednesday in Cleveland.

Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland at 7:15 a.m., 12 p.m., and 7 p.m.

You can watch it via livestream here.